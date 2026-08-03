Lalkaara: Farhan Akhtar Backs Out Of Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker's Sports Drama For THIS Film

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker have been busy preparing for their next project together, Lalkaara. The film starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, but now he has backed out of the project. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sidhant Gupta has replaced the actor.

Why did Farhan Akhtar step away from Lalkaara?

According to a report, Farhan opted out of the sports drama owing to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film on the life of RD Burman. To play the legendary composer in director Neeraj Pandey's film, the actor has to undergo extensive preparation and will need to dedicate himself entirely to the project. Because of this, he opted out of the project.

After he backed out, the makers approached Jubilee actor Sidhant for the lead role, and he accepted the project. Now, he will be playing a titular role and will be undergoing transformation and months of cricket training for the role.

Despite leaving the movie, Farhan remains associated with the project as a producer.

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Vikrant Massey approached for a key role in Lalkaara?

According to another report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have approached Vikrant for a plum role. "Besides Aamir Khan, the makers are looking to cast three more actors in extremely prominent roles. Vikrant Massey has been approached for one such important part. The actor has proved his worth by portraying diverse characters across genres. The makers are therefore confident that he’ll be able to pull off the role," a source told the portal.

However, Vikrant is yet to revert, as it requires long-term commitment. Reports suggest preparation and the shoot are likely to be extensive.

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