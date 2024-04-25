Advertisement

Lara Dutta has been busy promoting her upcoming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. During one such promotional interview, the actress was asked about her reaction to trolls and online negativity. Former Miss Universe made her debut in Bollywood Andaaz (2003) and since then has ruled the industry with her performances. Despite giving memorable roles in Don 2, No Entry, Housefull and more, the actress often gets trolled for her appearance, who call her "buddhi" and "moti".

They are not there to pull you down: Lara Dutta

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lara Dutta reacted to the online trolling and said that she doesn't judge trolls and understands that they might be going through tough times. "See on a personal level, I think for me, I don't have a massive social media presence. My social media presence....I am there but I am there as much as I want to be," the actress said. Adding to it, Lara said that if she is going to be "hungry" for followers and comments, then she has to be ready for the online trolling as well.

(A file photo of Lara | Image: Instagram)

This is the reason why she keeps strictly professional on social media and shares things that are special to her. However, even if there are that kind of people, they are not there to pull her down. "I don't have a massive following but the ones that are there are authentically genuine people that want to be there. And if there are that kind of people, they are not there to pull you down," she added.

I think I'm blessed: Lara Dutta

The actress feels that she is blessed as she doesn't have to deal with a lot of trolls or nasty comments. However, she acknowledges that there are a lot of people who share their opinion and says "arrey buddhi ho gayi', 'arrey moti ho gayi". But these comments don't really affect her or make a difference in her life. "I don't know what someone like that is going through in their life. So, I can't be judgemental about someone else either. It's fine," she concluded.

Lara Dutta starrer Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, co-stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Jimmy Shergill and Ashutosh Rana. It follows post the deadly Pulwama attacks, Kashyap and his team strike back with a fitting reply. In the age of hybrid warfare, they must race against time to bring back their captured pilot while also battling Pakistan’s lies in global media.