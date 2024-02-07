Advertisement

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is no stranger to controversy, having faced criticism for films like Kabir Singh and Animal. Despite the backlash, Vanga remains unshaken in his choices. His film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently achieved blockbuster success but not without drawing criticism from several celebs including a veteran lyricist and Kiran Rao.

The late actor Irrfan Khan's wife and writer Sutapa Sikdar has now added her perspective to the discourse.

What did Sutapa say about Animal?

In a recent interview with iDiva, Sutapa was asked about an overrated show or film in recent times. While Babil Khan who was also present during the interview, chose to ignore the question, Sutapa responded with Animal. The film garnered over Rs 900 crore worldwide and featured a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Babil talks about his father

During the interview, Babil took a trip down memory lane and talked about his father, Irrfan Khan. He expressed how Irrfan was not just a father but a great friend and recounted moments of shared laughter. Babil admitted that he hasn't found anything as funny since his father's passing while mentioning the void left by Irrfan's absence. He also reflected on the difficulty of making friends and the unique bond he shared with his father.

Sutapa Sikdar shed light on her parenting dynamic with Irrfan and detailed how he made her the 'bad cop' in their relationship with Babil. Acknowledging Babil's rebellious nature, she explained, "He (Babil) was a rebel, and see the fortunate part is which I don’t have right now, the privilege of when there are two parents, one can play good cop and one can play bad cop. So I was the bad cop always. And conveniently, his father made me a bad cop."

Babil Khan recently earned massive praise for his performance in Railway Men.