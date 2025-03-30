'Lazy' Salman Khan Didn't Dub For Himself In Sikandar? Viral Video Of Bollywood Star Hints At Zero Interest In Movie

Salman Khan starrer Sikander hit the big screens ahead of Eid on March 31. The action drama is directed by AR Murugadoss and is Salman’s first film in two years which is releasing on the festival of Eid. His last was Tiger 3, which came out around Diwali in 2023. While trade experts have predicted the movie may earn anywhere between ₹40-50 crore on its opening day, bad reviews of Sikandar have flooded social media.

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in a poster of Sikandar | Image: X

Salman is being widely panned for his "low effort" performance in the film. A clip has gone viral on social media in which it appeared as if the actor's dialogue in a scene from Sikandar was dubbed by another actor. Many pointed out that Salman was "least interested" in doing movies. However, the video has been taken down from social media platforms after copyright strikes.

Salman Khan and Sikandar team indulging in corporate bookings?

As the film continues to receive poor reviews from watchers on social media, the makers of Sikandar are facing criticism for indulging in corporate bookings to inflate box office collections. A viral video shows a fan handing out ₹1.7 lakh worth of the film's tickets for free. Netizens noted that since the reception of the film is going to be average at best, inflation, ticket vouchers and handouts may help Sikandar attain average biz at the box office.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar released on March 30 | Image: X