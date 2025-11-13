Hema Malini Shares Health Update On Dharmendra: Has Not Been an Easy Time for Me, His Children Are Sleepless

Worries around Dharmendra's health have been heightened ever since his admission to the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon. However, his fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief after the veteran actor was discharged early morning on Wednesday. Dharmendra's wife and veteran actress Hema Malini has shared an update on his health following his discharge.

Speaking to Rediff, the actress shared, “It has not been an easy time for me.” Hema Malini added that even though the actor is discharged from the hospital, his family and children are still worried about his health. She continued, “Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak; too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home."

Hema Malini also added that it is important for her husband to be with the people he loves. She urged everyone to continue to pray for his speedy recovery and said, “We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us."



Advertisement

Hema Malini lambasts the public for spreading misinformation about Dharmendra's health

Despite Dharmendra responding well to treatment, some social media pages and publications declared that the actor had passed away on Tuesday morning. Slamming the false news spreaders, Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) to pen a strongly worded note. She angrily said, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”



Also Read: Dharmendra Discharged, Actor To Receive Treatment At His Home

Dharmendra's children, Esha Deol and Sunny Deol, have also requested the public to observe restraint and give the family privacy in the difficult situation.



Also Read: Dharmendra Net Worth: Bollywood Outsider Who Built A ₹450 Cr Empire