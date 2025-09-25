Updated 25 September 2025 at 10:25 IST
Leave Me Alone: Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Gets Irritated As Paparazzi Film Her During Evening Stroll | Watch
Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, was out on her evening stroll when a paparazzi member recorded her, making her lose her cool.
Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, stepped out for an evening walk on September 24. She was spotted by the paparazzi, who began clicking her pictures. However, Gauri was visibly irked by this and demanded that the camerapersons leave.
Gauri Spratt loses cool at paps
In a video shared by a popular paparazzo, Gauri Spratt could be seen making her way for her evening stroll. She was dressed in a loose white printed t-shirt with a lilac bottom. She teamed the look with a green crossbody bag and completed the outfit with sports shoes. She also sported wired earphones as she stepped out.
On spotting the paparazzi, a visibly irritated Gauri Spratt said, “Aree leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk." Some social media came to her defence when the video was uploaded on Instagram later. A user wrote, “Why is Paps going behind her? She's not any actor, only Amir's gf.” Another wrote, “She also doesn't want media attention; the media is crazy." Another user came to her defence and said, “She is correct, media just irritates sometimes, just because she is Aamir Khan's gf doesn’t mean u hound her.” A user also said, “I think she is right in her place. Not everyone likes fame and being in front of the camera. Yes, she is dating a superstar, but that doesn't mean she also has to be under the limelight.”
What is the age difference between Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt?
Months after speculation about his personal life, Aamir Khan shared information about his new romance on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Speaking to the media, the actor shared that Gauri is a mother to a six-year-old. The couple first met 25 years back, but have been dating for a little less than two years. As per reports, Gauri was born on August 21, 1978, and is currently 46 years old. There is a 14-year age difference between the couple.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 10:22 IST