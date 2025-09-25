Leave Me Alone: Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Gets Irritated As Paparazzi Film Her During Evening Stroll | Watch

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, stepped out for an evening walk on September 24. She was spotted by the paparazzi, who began clicking her pictures. However, Gauri was visibly irked by this and demanded that the camerapersons leave.

Gauri Spratt loses cool at paps

In a video shared by a popular paparazzo, Gauri Spratt could be seen making her way for her evening stroll. She was dressed in a loose white printed t-shirt with a lilac bottom. She teamed the look with a green crossbody bag and completed the outfit with sports shoes. She also sported wired earphones as she stepped out.

On spotting the paparazzi, a visibly irritated Gauri Spratt said, “Aree leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk." Some social media came to her defence when the video was uploaded on Instagram later. A user wrote, “Why is Paps going behind her? She's not any actor, only Amir's gf.” Another wrote, “She also doesn't want media attention; the media is crazy." Another user came to her defence and said, “She is correct, media just irritates sometimes, just because she is Aamir Khan's gf doesn’t mean u hound her.” A user also said, “I think she is right in her place. Not everyone likes fame and being in front of the camera. Yes, she is dating a superstar, but that doesn't mean she also has to be under the limelight.”

What is the age difference between Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt?