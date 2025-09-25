Viral! Mumbai Cops Have A Special Message For 'Belly' In The Summer I Turned Pretty Themed Road Safety Campaign

While this Wednesday we did not get an episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the Mumbai Police made the day special by releasing their new campaign inspired by the teen show. Known for their knack of incorporating popular culture references in their road safety message, the Jenny Hang show became the muse for Mumbai cops this week. Just when the audience of the show was reeling from the very gripping and dramatic finale, the Mumbai police's campaign came as a refresher course.

Mumbai police x The Summer I Turned Pretty crossover sends fans into frenzy

On September 24, the official account of Mumbai Police shared a video of a special clip from The Summer I Turned Pretty finale episode. The clip, a part of Belly's birthday dinner schedule, showed Benito telling the protagonist that he taught her how to ride a scooter, and Conrad immediately reminding her that he taught her how to ride a bike. While the memorable scene in the show ends there, the cops added a third frame in which a traffic police officer is insisting that a girl to put on a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

The text along the frame read, “And we shall always be the ones to remind you to wear a helmet when you ride." The video was shared with the caption, “Please Please Please, don’t wait for a reminder to follow traffic rules!” The video has garnered multiple impressions on social media, with netizens praising the campaign. A netizen wrote, “Content game so strong”. Referencing the show, a user wrote, “I bet they’re team Conrad." Another netizen mentioned, “The collaboration we never knew we needed!”. A cheeky comment read, “Sussanah would have wanted this!”



Also Read: Rihanna-A$AP Rocky Welcome Third Child, A Baby Girl, Know Her Name

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram