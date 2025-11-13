Leave The Deol Family: Sunny Deol's Gadar Co-star Ameesha Patel Supports Him After He Loses Cool At Paps At Dharmendra's Residence

Concerns over veteran actor Dharmendra's health have been looming ever since he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon. Even after his discharge on Wednesday morning, fans and paparazzi have been stationed outside his home waiting for an update from the family members. Frustrated after being hounded by the media in the past few days, the veteran actor's son, Sunny Deol, lost his cool at the paparazzi today, November 13.

Entering Dharmendra's Juhu residence today, Sunny Deol addressed the paparazzi members with folded hands and requested them for privacy. Expressing anger, the actor said, "You have a family, parents, and kids at home, and you are clicking videos like c******". Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)". A video of the same went viral online.

Social media users and fans of Dharmendra lent their support to Sunny Deol. Netizens also slammed the paparazzi for hounding the family members during the distressing time. Sunny's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel also rallied behind him in the quest for the family's privacy.

Taking to social media, the actress wrote, “I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time and respect their privacy." Her post is now being reshared in large numbers. Not just Ameesha, several members from the film fraternity have come out in support of the Deols.



Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a strong note reacting angrily to leaked videos of Dharmendra and his family in the disturbing times. His note has been reshared by Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, showing their support.

Bollywood celebrities getting frustrated with intrusive paparazzi is not unusual. At the beginning of the year, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account, requesting the paparazzi to leave their family alone following the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan, which led to his hospitalisation. Most recently, Alia Bhatt raised concerns over a leaked video of her new house in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra have also raised their voice against paparazzi members crossing their line with celebrities at critical moments.