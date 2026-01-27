Lin Laishram Radiates Pregnancy Glow In Baby Shower Ahead Of Welcoming First Baby With Randeep Hooda

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time later this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted an intimate baby shower at their residence. The bash was attended by only close friends and family. Photos from inside the bash are now viral on social media.

Inside Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's baby shower

On January 26, photos from the baby shower ceremony of Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda went viral online. While the couple did not share the photos themselves, the inside glimpses were shared by fan accounts. In the pictures, the mom-to-be was seen radiating pregnancy glow.

She donned a traditional beige saree and teamed it with a contrast pink blouse for the baby shower. Lin let her tresses open for the bash and teamed the look with signature jewellery. Her husband and actor Randeep Hooda complimented her in a white kurta-pyjama look. In the photos, Lin concealed her baby bump with her saree drape. Videos and photos of the premises showed that the venue of the baby shower was decorated with traditional banana leaves and marigold flowers, considered auspicious and aiding with the aesthetics of the event. The decorations also made for a picturesque backdrop for the photos.



Also Read: Kamaal R Khan Sent To Judicial Custody In Oshiwara Firing Case

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda announced their pregnancy on their second marriage anniversary

On November 29, Randeep Hooda announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Lin Laishram. The actor shared the news on their second wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his wife, sitting in a forest amid a bonfire. The duo announced, calling this moment the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives. While sharing the photo, the soon-to-be-parents couple wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way.' Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate and culturally rich Manipuri ceremony in 2023.



Also Read: Kangana Sides With 'Queen' Victoria In 'Saas Bahu' Drama With Brooklyn