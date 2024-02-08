Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Lohri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs Send Heartfelt Wishes To Fans

To commemorate the occasion of Lohri, several Bollywood celebrities extended warm wishes to the fans. Among these names are Vicky Kaushal and Amitabh Bachchan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan
Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Instagram
Popular Punjabi folk festival Lohri is celebrated on January 13 every year and it marks the passing of the winter solstice. To commemorate the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities extended warm wishes to the fans. Among these names are Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. 

Celebs extend Lohri wishes 

Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle on Saturday and shared a picture of himself performing the Lohri ritual of honouring the fire. Another photo wished his fans a Happy Lohri. In the caption he wrote, “T 4889 - Happy Lohri .. 'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे 'this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..Maa used to tell us these stories.” 

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of a dhol and a bonfire to wish his followers a happy Lohri. Wishing Lohri to everyone, Abhishek Bachchan also posted a video of a bonfire on his Instagram story.

 

Sunny Deol recalls old times 

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, reminisced the old times and shared a picture of himself with a bonfire. He wrote, “Reflecting on the warmth of Lohiri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighborhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times. Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri."

In addition to this, well-known people like Esha Deol and Sanjay Dutt post well wishes on their Instagram stories. Neha Dhupia shared a picture with her children standing near a bonfire. 

This celebration of Lohri represents the ripening of winter crops as well as the beginning of a new harvesting season. Lohri is all about good food, family, and friends, as well as traditional folk songs and dance. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Lohri features the longest night before winter followed by the shortest day of the year known as Magh. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

