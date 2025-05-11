Looking Pregnant: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Spark Rumours After Mother's Day Outing | Watch

Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-producer husband Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024, after several years of dating. The much-loved couple stepped out for a dine-out in Mumbai on the occasion of Mother's Day. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Rakul's ill-fitted outfit, which gave rise to speculation that she is expecting.

Netizens react to Rakul and Jackky's latest outing

As the couple stepped out on May 11, which coincided with the joyous occasion of Mother's Day, Rakul and Jackky drew attention. The Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress looked breezy in a printed, A-line dress. She complemented her look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised it with a peach handbag. Jackky complemented her in a tie-dye T-shirt and trousers.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani stepped oout for dinner on Mother's Day | Image: Varinder Chawla

After their dineout ended, Jackky acted courteously and opened the door of a popular Mumbai restaurant for her bae and led the way. Many noticed that Rakul's dress didn't fit her well in the belly area. This gave rise to speculation that she was expecting her first baby. "Looking Pregnant," commented one, while another wrote, "Hugeeee and heavy momma (sic)."

Rakul and Jackky get clicked together

Amid pregnancy rumours, Rakul and Jackky did not shy away from the paparazzi. As they exited their luxury vehicle, Rakul smiled for the paps and was soon joined by her husband. They got clicked together, with Jackky gently putting his arms around Rakul.