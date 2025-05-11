Ilaiyaraaja Follows Suit After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja's concert in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has been postponed due to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan. Ilaiyaraaja has joined the list of performers like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal who have cancelled their planned shows in the wake of soaring tensions between the neighboring countries.

Ilaiyaraaja's concert was originally scheduled to take place on May 17 at Kovaipudhur in Coimbatore, but it has been put on hold as a precautionary measure. Organisers of the event said that while preparations for the concert were in full swing and ticket sales had already commenced, the decision to postpone the event was taken in the interest of public safety and logistical concerns.

Ilaiyaraaja has postponed his Coimbatore concert on May 17 | Image: X

The team assured fans that the postponement is temporary and that a new concert date will be announced soon. "We understand the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the event. However, in light of the current situation and keeping the safety of the attendees as our top priority, we have decided to reschedule the concert," the organisers said in a statement. "We are in close coordination with local authorities and other partners to determine a suitable date for the concert," they said.

Ilaiyaraaja was supposed to organise a rare live show in Coimbatore and thousands were expected to attend.

