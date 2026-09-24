Love And War First Poster Out: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Battle-Scarred In Blood-Stained Vintage Look

After much wait, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has dropped the first look of his upcoming movie Love & War. It seems he is planning to unveil the character looks one at a time, as he has released only Ranbir Kapoor's poster. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Internet breaks as Ranbir Kapoor poses in vintage car in Love & War poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Thursday morning happen for all the fans by unveiling the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from Love & War. In the image, he can be seen driving a vintage blue car with one hand on the steering wheel, and the other hanging out with blood dripping from it. This hints that the actor is likely to essay action sequences.

"Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar," reads the caption.

Soon after the makers dropped the post, the fans flooded the comment section, expressing their happiness. A user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor like never before! Love the first look poster". Another wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor with all his charm, is back!!!!! And we are seated for it." A third user wrote, "Finally he is going to be back on screen after 3 years." "I seriously can’t wait. This is magical," a fan wrote. "BAAP OF BWOOD IS SO BACK," a fan wrote.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Love & War

The cast and crew of Love & War have filmed across stunning national and international locations. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie is about an epic romance set during wartime, focusing on two strong-willed men caught in a clash of egos. Both actors play the roles of Army officers.

The movie will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.