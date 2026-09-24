The Paradise X Review: Netizens Call Nani Starrer 'Cringe' And 'Disaster '; Mock Raghav Juyal's Performance

The Paradise X Review: Nani starrer has finally hit the theatres today, September 24. The movie was highly anticipated after the makers unveiled the trailer, but the movie buffs who watched the premiere and early shows are disappointed. Critics and audiences are giving negative reviews to the period action drama helmed by Srikanth Odela.

Netizens unimpressed by director Srikanth Odela's The Paradise

Movie buffs are praising the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander, but are unhappy with the content and the massy look of Nani. They even pointed out the staging, colour tone and narration of the movie. A film critic, Christopher Kanagaraj, wrote on X, "#TheParadise - Mass Avatar doesnt suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus - Staging, ColorTone, SlowMotion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!"

Another wrote, "Telugu Cinema filmmakers should stop trying imitate Vetrimaaran, Pa. Ranjith or Mari Selvaraj. It's High Time. You just don't understand it."

A third user wrote, "#TheParadise - DISASTER ROD ⚠️ (0.5/5) Huge buildup, zero substance. Thin story, endless lag, unwanted dragged out fights. First 30 mins has 0 clarity, 2nd half needs heavy trimming. KGF/Salar emotional template copy-paste attempt, but fails completely. WTF was That dog."

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"Raghav Juyal Deserves National Award For His Performance In The Paradise. Bro Doesn't Know The Meaning Of Acting. How Someone Can Cast Him In a Big Movies? Such a Pathetic Performance," a user wrote.

"THE PARADISE Review - Director Destroys His Own Paradise! After setting up a good story in the first half, director srikanth completely fails to follow it up in the second half. What kind of mindless writing is this? The opening sequence, interval sequence, and even the climax - all three are built around violence involving a pregnant women. Did the director really think this was the only way to generate emotion and shock value? Repeating the same method three times doesn’t make it more emotional. It only makes it feel forced, excessive and ultimately ineffective," another fan wrote.

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