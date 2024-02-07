Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made a grand announcement regarding his next big banner project, Love and War. The film boasts of a strong ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. More information about the film has not yet been shared. However, it has now come to light that the film will be going on floors within the year.

Love and War will go on floors in winter of 2024?



As per a previous Pinkvilla update, prior to the official announcement of Love and War, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was slated to go on floors in May of this year. However, an update regarding the same, suggests that the film is now gearing up to begin filming in November of 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will reportedly wrap up filming for his show Heera Mandi, within the summer after which he will commence work on the pre-production of Love and War, the script for which has been more or less locked. The report further adds that Ranbir will come on board for filming after he has finished work on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana while Alia will complete filming for her Spy Universe film with YRF before joining the film. Vicky will come aboard Love and War after having completed filming for Chavva and a few other pending projects. Love and War is eyeing a Christmas 2025 release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also has Baiju Bawra in the works



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra has been in the works for a while mounting up to be a much-awaited project. The film will bring together the Rocky and Rani pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again on screen. However, the project has officially been put on hold.

Reports suggest that the reason behind the same is Bhansali wanting to strengthen the musical drama's script before resuming shoot.