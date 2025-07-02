Maa Treated Unfairly? Kajol's Horror Film Could Have Been A Bigger Box Office Success, But Distributors Are To Blame

Kajol's Maa is running successfully in cinema halls after it hit the big screens on June 27. The movie released alongside Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie, which also put up a good 1st weekend total and is currently leading the race against Maa. Not just these two, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is also playing on the big screens. Thus, a fight for screen count was inevitable.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Maa are unhappy with distributors about their showcase strategy for Maa, which has also affected its business. Maa was released in 1500 screens in India initially, but since it performed well and got good reviews, the count should have gone up to at least 2000, which did not happen. Moreover, since the film stars Kajol and is backed by Ajay Devgn, has been granted U/A certificate and is in the horror genre, more shows were expected to be allotted to it in the afternoon and evening time. However, this again didn't happen. Producers are now alleging unfair treatment in the showcasing of Maa.

Horror film Maa released on June 27 | Image: X

“As a result, the makers are displeased with the arrangement. They believe that if the showcasing was fair, the collections of Maa could have been higher," a source shared. Reportedly, some distributors are preferring to showcase Sitaare Zameen Par in more screens due to their commitment to Aamir Khan and team.