Game Changer Producer Shirish Reddy Apologises After Accusing Ram Charan Of Distancing Himself From Box Office Debacle

Ram Charan's Game Changer directed by Shankar had high hopes riding on it but turned out to be a huge commercial disaster. The blame game has been ongoing since about who is responsible for the film's failure. In a recent interview, co-producer Shirish Reddy of Sri Venkateswara Creations, who is also Dil Raju's cousin, hinted that Ram Charan and Shankar distanced themselves from their production house after Game Changer flopped.

“When Game Changer flopped, did the hero come and help us? Did the director come and help us? No one even asked us how we were doing, even out of courtesy. I am not blaming anyone, because we made the film out of our own wish, and we faced the losses. We have not come down to the stage of asking back remuneration," he said. Shirish also shared that had it not been for Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which released around the same time, the production house would have been in a very bad state due to the losses incurred due to Game Changer debacle.

Shirish's comments did not go down well with Ram Charan fans, who called him out on social media. Dil Raju, meanwhile, called it all a misunderstanding. Dil Raju stated that he never pointed a finger at Ram Charan for Game Changer failure, in an attempt to pacify the RRR star's fans.

Ram Charan in a still from Game Changer | Image: YouTube screengrab

