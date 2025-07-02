Game Changer Producer Shirish Reddy Apologises After Accusing Ram Charan Of Distancing Himself From Box Office Debacle

Updated 2 July 2025 at 14:07 IST
Ram Charan's Game Changer directed by Shankar had high hopes riding on it but turned out to be a huge commercial disaster. The blame game has been ongoing since about who is responsible for the film's failure. In a recent interview, co-producer Shirish Reddy of Sri Venkateswara Creations, who is also Dil Raju's cousin, hinted that Ram Charan and Shankar distanced themselves from their production house after Game Changer flopped.
“When Game Changer flopped, did the hero come and help us? Did the director come and help us? No one even asked us how we were doing, even out of courtesy. I am not blaming anyone, because we made the film out of our own wish, and we faced the losses. We have not come down to the stage of asking back remuneration," he said. Shirish also shared that had it not been for Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which released around the same time, the production house would have been in a very bad state due to the losses incurred due to Game Changer debacle.
Shirish's comments did not go down well with Ram Charan fans, who called him out on social media. Dil Raju, meanwhile, called it all a misunderstanding. Dil Raju stated that he never pointed a finger at Ram Charan for Game Changer failure, in an attempt to pacify the RRR star's fans.
Now, Shirish has also apologised for his remarks targeting Ram Charan. "It is known that the words I spoke in an interview led to a misunderstanding on social media, and Mega fans were hurt by it. Global Star Ram Charan gave us his full time and support for the film Game Changer. We have had a close relationship with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu's family for many years. We do not speak in a way that would harm the reputation of Chiranjeevi garu, Ram Charan garu, and other Mega heroes. If my words have hurt anyone's feelings... please forgive me,” he said during a media address after stoking controversy.
Published 2 July 2025 at 14:07 IST