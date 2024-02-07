Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Video Of Plane Passengers Reciting Hanuman Chalisa: Excitement Is Palpable

Madhur Bhandarkar shared a video, on Sunday (January 21), of passengers from inside the plane reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhur Bhandarkar
A screengrab from the video | Image:Madhur Bhandarkar/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madhur Bhandarkar jetted off to Ayodhya earlier today, January 20, to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22. Soon after landing in the city, the director shared a video on his social media handle from inside the plane, showing the excitement of people to be part of the grand ceremony.  

Madhur Bhandarkar enjoys the spiritual atmosphere on the plane

Taking to X, the director shared a video of himself seated inside an aeroplane while the passengers recited the Hanuman Chalisa and can be seen enjoying the moment. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Euphoria inside the plane En route #Ayodhya for the historic #RamMandir the excitement is palpable. #JaiShriRam."

Earlier today, he was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Ayodhya and said, "I am visiting Ayodhya. We are really excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla. We have been waiting for this day for several years."

Celebs who have reached Ayodhya

Apart from Madhur, celebs such as Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Shankar Mahadevan, Randeep Hooda and Dhanush, were seen arriving in the city to attend the grand ceremony tomorrow, January 22. On reaching, Randeep expressed his excitement for being part of the ceremony and said, "We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event."

Pawan Kalyan, who was also snapped at the airport, said, "This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we are very happy..."
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:42 IST

