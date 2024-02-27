Updated February 27th, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Madhuri Dixit Recreates Her Iconic Didi Tera Devar Deewana Song Look, Photos Go Viral
Madhuri Dixit recently recreated one of her iconic looks from the film Hum Apke Hai Kaun. The photos of the actress in purple saree are now going viral.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Madhuri Dixit | Image:Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit recently recreated one of her iconic looks from the film Hum Apke Hai Kaun. The photos of the actress in purple saree are now going viral.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.