Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene jetted off to Ayodhya from Mumbai. Soon after, Ayushmann Khurrana left for Ayodhya to attend the historic ceremony. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will take place today on January 22.

Ayushmann Khurrana heads for Ayodhya

On Monday morning, Ayushmann Khurrana left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ayushmann was seen wearing a kurta pyjama with a printed Nehru jacket. Apart from him, Madhuri Dixit was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Sriram Nene. The couple donned ethnic outfits to mark the historic ceremony in Ayodhya.

Not just tham, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand ceremony.

All we need to know about Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a spectacular musical performance titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

