Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: Anjali Arora Breaks Silence On Criticism For Playing Sita, Says 'Not Ashamed Of Dancing'

Anjali Arora, a content creator, is gearing up for the release of her debut movie, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. However, the netizens are unhappy with her casting as Sita and are massively trolling her, questioning the makers' decision. Now, the actress has finally addressed the hatred during the trailer launch of the movie on Thursday and requested the viewers not to compare her with her personal life.

For the unversed, Anjali rose to fame with her dance reel on the then-trending song Kacha Badam. She has also participated in a reality-based show, Lock Upp.

Anjali Arora reacts to backlash

In a video going viral on the internet, Anjali was asked if she is affected by the trolling. To this, she said. "No, I didn’t feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.”

“We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 per cent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside," she added.

Advertisement

All about Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

It is an upcoming mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Helmed by Abhishek Singh, the film stars Dev Sharma as Lord Rama, Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman. The movie will hit the theatres on September 25.