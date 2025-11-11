Mahavatar: Has Vicky Kaushal Quit Alcohol And Non-Veg Food To Play Chiranjeevi Parashurama? Director Amar Kaushik Breaks Silence

Vicky Kaushal, who is enjoying the father duties after the birth of his baby boy, will be next seen in Mahavatar. In the movie, he will portray the titular role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, and for the same, he has been working hard and sweating out in the gym to look like him. Not just physically, he is also rumoured to have brought changes in his dietary plan, such as abstaining from alcohol and non-vegetarian food, to get into the character of a sage. However, director Amar Kaushik has broken his silence and rubbished the rumours.

Amar Kaushik opens up about Vicky Kaushal 'quitting' tamsik food

In an interview with Filmgyan, Amar Kaushik was asked to react to the rumours about Vicky giving up on non-veg and alcohol for Mahavatar. To this, the Stree director said sometimes information comes out of nowhere and requested not to believe in rumours and wait for them to share the information. "Again, I say the same thing ki kahan se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon band karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwas karo," he said.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama that both Vicky and Amar have quit alcohol and non-veg food. "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

(A poster of Mahavatar | Image: Instagram)

All about Mahavatar

The movie was announced last year in November and was slated to release later this year. However, owing to Vicky's hectic schedule, the makers postponed the release to Christmas 2026. The film will go on the floors soon after Vicky wraps up the shooting of Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, the actor brought his newborn son home with Katrina Kaif on Monday. The couple's son was born on November 7, and they have yet to announce the name of their youngest, Kaushal.