Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's SSMB29 Achieves A Rare Feat Much Before Release, Can Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Match Up?

SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated movies. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is headlined by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Crucial information about the movie was disclosed by Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Musalia Mudavadi. In his post, the minister confirmed that SSMB29 will release in 10 countries, the biggest worldwide showing for an Indian movie.

Crucial details about SSMB29 revealed

In his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kenya's minister made a lengthy post about the film and also shared a photo with SS Rajamouli. He shared, “Rajamouli, with a career spanning over two decades, is renowned for weaving together powerful narratives, groundbreaking visuals, and deep cultural resonance. His team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot.”

Talking more about the locations featured in SSMB29, the minister mentioned, "From the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia. Scheduled for release in over 120 countries, the movie is expected to reach more than a billion viewers worldwide."

Will SSMB29 get the biggest worldwide release for an Indian movie?

The Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan (2023) got a massive 100-country release. If the Kenyan minister is to be believed, SSMB29 is going to have an even more extensive showcasing. However, the producer of Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Ramayana, Namit Malhotra, has shared his plans of making the movie reach a global audience. Following the trailer launch of the film, he said, “This is a cultural movement for every Indian around the world. With Ramayana, we’re not just retelling history; we’re introducing our legacy to the world. Bringing together the finest global talent allows us to tell this story with authenticity, emotion, and state-of-the-art cinematic innovation."



