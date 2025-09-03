Watch: Akshay Kumar Sports Traditional Mundu And Kurta For Seeking Blessings At Guruvayur Temple In Kerala Ahead Of His 58th Birthday

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are shooting for the Priyadarshan directorial, Haiwaan, in Kerala. The Kesari actor took a break from the shoot of the film in Kochi to visit the Guruvayur Temple. Videos and photos of the actors from the visit are now viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar visits Guruvayur Temple ahead of his birthday

Days before his 58th birthday on September 9, Akshay Kumar sought blessings at Guruvayur Temple. Videos are doing the rounds on social media that show the actor stepping out of a helicopter and greeting security personnel. As per reports, he was welcomed by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K S Balagopal and Guruvayur Devaswom administrator O B Arun Kumar. Akshay donned a crisp white kurta and the traditional mundu worn in Kerala.

Before heading to the temple, Alshay even participated in a cake-cutting ceremony. For the temple visit, the actor removed his kurta and covered his torso with a traditional angvastra. The actor greeted his fans and visitors at the temple. Akshay also obliged fans with selfies after offering prayers.

Akshay Kumar performs Ganesh Visarjan on the set of Haiwaan

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Akshay Kumar performed Ganesh aarti and performed puja before the Ganpati visarjan. The cast and crew of the film also joined him in offering prayers.