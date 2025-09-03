Updated 3 September 2025 at 09:45 IST
Bridgerton Actress Simone Ashley Kisses Tim Sykes At US Open, But 'Sakht Launda' Zakir Khan, Seated Next To Them, Hogs Limelight For Desis
Zakir Khan, Kal Penn and Bridgerton part 2 fame Simone Ashley recently attended the US Open in Queens, New York, and their photos are now viral on social media.
The US Open match in Queens, New York, was a star-studded affair. Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley took the stands along with Zakir Khan and House MD, How I Met Your Mother fame Kal Penn. However, the actress went viral following the appearance, when she was spotted kissing a mystery man seated beside her. As per Page Six, the man is a US businessman, Tim Sykes.
Bridgerton actress sparks dating rumours at US Open
Just a few weeks back, the Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley was romantically linked with Joshua Jackson. While the actors never confirmed a relationship, they were spotted taking a stroll in New York, and their photos went viral. However, the actress shut down all baseless rumours rather boldly by giving a kiss to Tim Sykes at the match on September 1.
The actress donned a Ralph Lauren sweater for the Sinner vs Bublik match. She was spotted holding hands and engaged in PDA with Tim Sykes. As per reports, the actress also follows the businessman on Instagram. Tim co-owns NYC's Ruby's Cafe.
Fans spot Zakir Khan in the stands at US Open
Zakir Khan has been in the USA for his performance at Madison Square Garden. The comedian also attended the match of the US Open on September 1. He was dressed in an all black outfit for the sports event. Fans who spotted him in the stands have been widely resharing his photos with the caption, ‘sakht luanda’, a moniker he has earned over the year.
Earlier in August, Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. The comedian, loved across India for his relatable humour and "sakth launda" persona, shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram. Calling it a "big day", Zakir wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform for "6,000 people with Hindi comedy." Ahead of the show, Zakir's poster lit up Times Square billboards, and he even appeared on U.S. media outlets, marking how big the moment was for Indian comedy.
