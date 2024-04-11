×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Maidaan First Impression: Ajay Devgn Starrer Is An Emotional Blockbuster, Say Moviegoers

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has earned a separate fan base owing to its climax. Netizens are calling it the "best-ever climax scene in any sports drama".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan Advance Booking
A still from Maidaan | Image:youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach who revolutionised the sport in India. Due to his contribution and dedication to football, the Indian Football Team was called "Brazil of Asia" where they played in a 4-2-4 formation. Now, as the movie has hit the theatres, it has taken the internet by storm as netizens have only good things to say about the movie. A section of the internet called Ajay and Gajraj Rao's performance is National Award-worthy. However, there is one scene which netizens are praising in unison - climax. So if you are still wondering whether to watch Maidaan or not, then check out the reviews posted by the audience below.

Maidaan will have a separate fan base: Netizens

X is flooded with the response of the netizens who are going berserk after watching the movie. The film has earned a separate fan base owing to its climax. Netizens are calling it the "best-ever climax scene in any sports drama". A user wrote, "I must say that this particular scene from #Maidaan will have a separate fan base and it will be always remembered in the history of Indian Cinema. The best-ever climax scene in any sports drama film. So touching.. so beautiful. Dil bhar aaya hai yaar ab kya bolu."

Another user gave four ratings to Maidaan and said that the film is "extremely well-made" with technical brilliance right from frame one. He praised director Amit Sharma for creating an "immersive entertainer". Praising Devgn's performance he wrote, "Give all the awards to Ajay Devgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Others thanked the filmmaker Amit Sharma and actor Ajay Devgn for bringing the untold story to the new generation on the big screen.

Calling it a masterpiece, a user wrote, "National award worthy performance from the legend, @ajaydevgn @iAmitRSharma deserves all the praises for delivering yet another gem. Special mention to @raogajraj, you were too good in negative role. People were clapping, cheering in last 25 mins."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Maidaan's music is earning a separate fan base

Apart from the filmmaking and Ajay Devgn's performance, netizens are busy lauding AR Rahman's music in the film. A user wrote, "Watched #Maidaan, 1st day 1st show with family. What an incredible movie. @arrahman music still ringing in my ears. #NationalAward." However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, " AR Rahman’s music is plain mediocre, although the maestro compensates the shortcoming with an exhilarating BGM."

Maidaan has five songs which are written by Manoj Muntashir. The songs are Mirza, Team India Hain Hum, Ranga Ranga, Dil Nahi Todenge and Jaane Do.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Devyansh Tripathi, Nitanshi Goel, Chaitanya Sharma and more.
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

