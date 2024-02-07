Main Atal Hoon Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Opens To A Solid ₹1 Crore

Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon hit the big screens on January 19. Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, the movie is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. The film has opened to a decent collection on its first day.

Main Atal Hoon hit the big screen on January 19 and raked in a modest collection. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has minted ₹1 crore at the box office. The film is running with a theatre occupancy of 6.11% in the morning show, 8.28% in the evening show and 14.87% in the night show.

Main Atal Hoon was released on the big screen without any significant competition from other Hindi releases. However, the movie needs to deter competition from Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas which released on January 12 and currently is in the second week of its theatrical run. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess the overall growth of Main Atal Hoon. However, owing to positive reviews, and largely good word of mouth, the film is estimated to have a successful run at the ticketing counter.

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister.

Talking about essaying the role of the former Prime Minister, Pankaj Tripathi told the media ahead of the film release, “After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason." Sharing his view on the genre of biopics, Tripathi said, "A biopic is made so that people can be inspired by an important person who has lived an extraordinary life. I see biopics as an inspiration."

(With inputs from IANS)