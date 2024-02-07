Main Atal Hoon Box Office Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Film Amasses ₹7 Crore Ahead Of Fighter Release

Advertisement

Main Atal Hoon hit the big screen on January 19. Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, the film is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The biographical drama opened to a decent ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office but continued to see a decline in business thereafter.

Main Atal Hoon settles at ₹7 crore before Fighter release

Main Atal Hoon opened to a solid ₹1.15 crore at the domestic box office, but could not keep up pace at the ticketing counter. The film raked in a decent ₹5.65 crore on its first weekend. In the subsequent week, the Pankaj Tripathi starrer struggled to amass ₹1 crore in a single day.

On the sixth day of its trial run, the biographical drama earned ₹0.60 crores, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹7.80 crore in India. The release of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter will deter the film’s business further. However, the Republic Day holiday remains crucial to assess if the film can pick up the pace at the box office.

Pankaj Tripathi says Main Atal Hoon showcases moments not available to public knowledge

Ahead of the release of the film, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his role and the plot line of the film. Speaking to the media, the actor said, “We have tried to showcase those moments of his life in the film which are not known to the public and which are not available on any public platform.”

Main Atal Hoon chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film reveals Vajpayee's multifaceted persona as a poet, gentleman, and statesman. It is scheduled to be released on January 19, 2024.