Main Atal Hoon hit the big screen today, January 19. The film is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. The movie is a biopic based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As the film hit the big screen, it's first reviews have started to pour in. Cinegoers who watched the first shows of the film took to their respective social media accounts to share their honest impressions of the Pankaj Tripathi starrer.

Netizens label Main Atal Hoon a ‘must watch’ film

Audiences, who caught early shows of Main Atal Hoon on the first day of release, took to their social media account to share their opinion of the Pankaj Tripathi led biopic. The initial response to the movie has been largely positive. Social media users were left impressed by the movie’s dialogues, story and performances of the actors, especially Pankaj.

A screengrab of Main Atal Hoon review by X user | Image: Baba/X

One user shared the poster of the film on their X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote in the caption, “Must Watch movie👌🏻#PankajTripathi #MainAtalHoon”. Another post for the film mentioned, “Dialogues toh ekdum se dil ko chhoo gaye! #MainATALHoon ki script Itni acchi hai aur Pankaj Tripathi has taken it to new heights!❤️#MainAtalHoonReview (Dialogues of the films touched hearts, the script is good and Pankaj Tripathi has taken it to new heights).”

A screengrab of Main Atal Hoon review by X user | Image: Ocean Jain/X

Another post on X has termed the film ‘Khoobsurat’. The comment read, “KHOOBSURAT!❤️The perfect word to describe #MainATALHoon. Aaise kahani jo aap k dil ko chuu legi. Congratulations to all the cast and crew already.”

A screengrab of Main Atal Hoon review by X user | Image: Sweta Srivastava/X

Users have also hailed Pankaj Tripathi’s acting in the film. One of the reviews read, “What an outstanding film, Main Atal Hoon is. A must-see to get the right historical perspective as also a peek into the greatness of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And once again you, @TripathiiPankaj have delivered a masterclass in acting! Take a bow!!”

A screengrab of Main Atal Hoon review by X user | Image: Suhel Seth/X

Pankaj admits worrying about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrayal

In an interview with ANI, ahead of the film’s release Pankaj Tripathi opened up about how delving into the life and work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will essentially reorient one's perspective on modern-day politicians and politics. The actor also revealed how he had the opportunity of being in the former Indian Prime Minister's presence, courtesy of the two political rallies that Tripathi attended.

He said, "After preparing and reading about Atal ji's characteristics, you would not feel the same way about modern-day leaders. Politicians, who were not just his opponents but even his staunchest critics, respected him and adhered to his legislative etiquette. It is tough to find an opponent for Atal in Indian politics. I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji's political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away. The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians."

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister.