Updated January 29th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pankaj Tripathi Starrer

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon, which is running in theatres at the moment, will reportedly be available on OTT platforms in two to three months.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Main Atal Hoon Day 2
Main Atal Hoon OTT | Image:Pankaj Tripathi instagram
Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon, which released on January 19, is steady in the box office race. The biographical drama follows the life and political career of India's beloved leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Now, reports suggest that the film will debut on the OTT platform in the next two to three months.

When and where to watch Main Atal Hoon on OTT?

The film which is running in theatres at the moment will reportedly be available to stream on ZEE5. The reports suggest that it will be available for streaming in March or April. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

(A still from Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb)
(A still from Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb)

Pankaj Tripathi reveals one quality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee that resonates with him

Earlier at the trailer launch, Pankaj Tripathi revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most. He said,  "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December. "After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

(A still from Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb)
(A still from Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb)

While speaking to ANI, Pankaj revealed that he was doubtful of pulling off Vajpayee's character. He said, "I was completely doubtful and was afraid whether I would be able to do justice or not because it is a difficult task. If it was a fictional character, then there would be no doubt and fear because I would be able to create something based on imagination. Atal ji is a big personality. I was worried, then I worked hard honestly, and gave my 100 per cent."

Published January 28th, 2024 at 22:15 IST

