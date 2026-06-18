Weekend Binge-watch List: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar 2, Oasis, The Agency 2, Ab Hoga Hisaab And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and other OTT platforms. From Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 and Oasis to The Agency Season 2, the list includes shows from various genres and languages.

I Will Find You

In this 8-episode thriller series, an innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive. He must break out of prison to find out the truth. It features Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, and the show drops on June 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ab Hoga Hisaab

Set against the charged backdrop of Punjab, the series follows two brothers, Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives are irrevocably altered by a single defining moment. At its heart lies a powerful question: “How Far Will You Go For Your Own?” Produced by Arré Studio, the show stars Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles. Ab Hoga Hisaab is set to stream on June 18.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Advertisement

Save The Tigers 3

Season 3 of the hit Telugu comedy series Save the Tigers is scheduled to premiere on June 19. The new season continues to follow the hilariously chaotic lives of three frustrated husbands dealing with their marital woes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Oasis

The Spanish thriller series follows the lives of the ultra-rich at a resort in Spain before everything falls apart. The police storm the resort to investigate a mysterious disappearance, upending everyone's plans. The show drops on June 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

Two families are locked in conflict over deep-rooted societal and caste differences, igniting a cycle of revenge. When a love story goes wrong, it sets off a powerful chain of events that escalates tensions and reshapes the lives of everyone involved. The new series stars Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu, and new episodes will stream from June 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Sugar Season 2

The series follows Private Detective John Sugar, and in the second season, he will be seen staying in Los Angeles to tackle a new missing persons case, while continuing his secret search for his missing sister. It will stream on June 19.

Where to watch: Apple TV

The Agency Season 2

Michael Fassbender returns for a new season. The second season follows Betrayed, compromised, and haunted by the woman he couldn’t save, CIA agent Martian’s world unravels as a mole hunt plunges London Station into chaos. As loyalties fracture, the truth becomes a weapon – and Martian’s only way out is deeper in. The show will stream on June 21.