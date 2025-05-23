War 2 Release On Pakistan's Independence Day Stirs Chatter, Netizens Call For Boycott Of Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Starrer - But Bollywood Has Its Precedents

War 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated movies coming out this year. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster will not just mark the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir but will see two new entrants joining the hit action franchise -- Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The teaser of the film has received a positive response from fans and more promotional material from War 2 will see a surge in excitement for the movie. However, an aspect of the teaser confused many and led to chatter online.

War 2 teaser reveals that the film will hit the big screens “this Independence Day”. Towards the end of the clip, August 14 is confirmed as its theatrical debut date. Many started speculating around this as August 14 marks the Independence Day of Pakistan, not India. "Bollywood and thier love for pakistan for more views," commented one. Another one said, "Bollywood Love For Pakistan (sic)." Such comments have to be viewed in the backdrop of the ongoing Indo-Pak tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliation with Operation Sindoor.

Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in War 2 teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab

War 2 release date controversy: Is there more to what meets the eye?

Historically, movies released on or around festival time are ascribed to that occasion. For instance, Gadar 2 (2023), released on August 11, was addressed as an “Independence Day release”. The same was the case with Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Dangal (2016) was a “Christmas release” despite its official release date being December 23. Sikandar, released this year on the eve of Eid, was associated with the holiday. Fighter (January 25) is thus a “Republic Day release”, and so is Sky Force (January 24). Such precedents in Bollywood are numerous. Thus, attaching War 2 release date to Pakistan's Independence may just be a stretch.

Movies releasing on and around a festival are marketed around the occasion | Image: X