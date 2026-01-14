Viral Video: Ram Charan Prepares Dosa For Konidela Family On Bhogi, Allu Arjun Skips Festivities For Pushpa 2 Japan Release

Ram Charan, along with the other members of the Konidela family, celebrated the first day of the Sankranthi festivities, Bhogi, together on January 13. Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram account to share the inside video from the celebration that reunited the family. Chiranjeevi, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Sai Durga Tej were also seen in the video. The clip has now gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan whips up dosa for Konidela family members on Bhogi

On January 14, Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram account to share a video from the Bhogi celebration. She shared the candid video with the caption, “Bhogi? More like Dosa day! What’s important is that we bond as a family and keep our traditions alive!" The family members could be seen enjoying a sunny day outdoors while savouring warm, delectable dosa, a festive special.

Not just Ram Charan, in the video shared by Niharika, other men of the family were also seen trying their hands at the South Indian delicacy. The video also captures the fun, candid moments shared between the cousins. Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, who is expecting twins, could be seen enjoying the warm meal in the video. The elders of the family, including Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu, were also present in the festivities.



A screengrab of Varun Konidela's story | Image: Instagram

While the whole family came together to celebrate the joyous ocassion, Allu Arjun and his family skipped the festivities. The actor, along with his wife and children, flew out of India ahead of the Sankranthi festivities. He is in Japan to attend the release event of his film Pushpa 2 on January 16.



This Sankranthi is even more special for the Konidela family. Mega star Chiranjeevi's comedy film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu hit the big screens on January 12. The movie has been amassing a decent total at the box office and garnered a positive review from cinegoers and critics alike.