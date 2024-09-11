Published 14:12 IST, September 11th 2024
Malaika Arora Father Death: Actress, Her Sister Amrita Arora Rush To Their Mom Joyce's Side | WATCH
Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora arrived at the residence of their mother Joyce after learning of their father Anil Arora's untimely death.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amrita and Malaika arrive at their mother's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla
