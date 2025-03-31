Malaika Arora, Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara Dating? Duo Spotted Watching IPL Together - Here's The Truth

Malaika Arora made the headlines after being snapped at the IPL 's Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match with former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who was also the former head coach of RR. In the video, going viral on the internet, Malaika is sitting beside the former cricketer in an RR jersey. Fans were quick to notice, and they started speculating that they both are dating because Malaika has no connection with the team or the owner. However, Malaika's team has rubbished the rumours.

Is Malaika Arora dating Kumar Sangakkara?

Malaika, who is reeling with her break-up from Arjun Kapoor, was snapped enjoying an IPL match recently. While fans speculate that they are dating, her team has debunked the rumours and said that just because they are sitting together, that doesn't mean that they are dating. The team further urged people to stop concocting baseless stories.

Netizens are wondering why Malaika Arora is supporting RR

When it comes to supporting teams in IPL, most of the celebs pick Kolkata Knight Riders , as it is co-owned by Juhi Chawla and SRK. Owing to this, netizens are wondering why Malaika was sitting in the RR dugout in their jersey despite having a good relationship with veteran actress Juhi Chawla. This leads to only one reason, as per netizens, which is that she is dating Kumar Sangakkara.

A user wrote, "Malaika Arora sitting with Kumar Sangakkara . Something cooking? I see no relation between her and RR." Another wrote, "But the question is why she came to support RR only and that too seated besides Sangakkara." A third user wrote, "Malaika RR ka har match dekhne aa rhi hai koi to wjaha hai bhai".