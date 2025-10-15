Malaika Arora Is Glad Her Son Arhaan Got Her 'Dancing Genes': He’ll Make Fun Of Me... | Image: X

Chaiyya Chaiya star Malaika Arora is once again lighting up the dance floor with her moves, this time in the lively special number Poison Baby from the upcoming movie Thamma, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. In the track, Malaika brings her trademark energy and glamour to a club setting, moving effortlessly to the upbeat rhythm. At the song’s launch event, she shared that her son, Arhaan Khan, often critiques her dance.

Malaika Arora opened up about her son Arhaan Khan’s reaction to her dance moves

At the Mumbai launch of the song Poison Baby on Monday, Malaika Arora spoke openly about her 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan, and his remarkable dancing talent.

She praised Arhaan, calling him a fantastic dancer and expressing gratitude for passing on her own dancing skills. “He’s fab when he dances. He’s superb. Thank God he’s got my dancing genes in him. He dances very well,” Malaika said.

The Dil Se actress also revealed that Arhaan’s all-time favourite song of hers is Munni Badnaam Hui, in which she appeared alongside her former brother-in-law, Salman Khan.

Malaika shared that Arhaan often learns new dance moves and invites her to perform them with him. While he loves watching his mother dance, he doesn’t hesitate to offer honest critiques. “He’ll be like, ‘Come on, Mom, let’s do this together,’ and then he’ll make fun of me for the entire day. He’ll be like, ‘Please, you can’t dance like that,’” she said.

Malaika shares Arhaan with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz and Sshura Khan recently welcomed a baby girl on 5 October 2025.