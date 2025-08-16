Malaika Arora Talks About Marriage And Divorce With Arbaaz Khan As He Prepares For Fatherhood With 2nd Wife Sshura Khan

Malaika Arora has gained much public attention over her personal life. While she continues to navigate the heights of showbiz as reality show judge and a health and fitness entrepreneur, Malaika's tip for young adults is to take time to settle in life. Calling herself a "hardcore romantic", she also didn't rule out the possibility of a second marriage.

About marriage, its an advice Malaika wished she gave to her younger self. "I would have said, ‘Take your time to get married.’ I would have told my younger self that, definitely. It is (a huge commitment) and ladkiyaan pata nahi kya… itni jaldi shaadi karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Thoda bohot kaam karlo, thoda understand karlo life ki journey and then take that plunge- which I was… very young when I got married."

Malaika Arora says “i have a lot of love to give” | Image: Instagram

She added, "Love is ever changing. I am hopeless in love and loyal in love. These are the two things and rest love is ever changing. I have a lot of love to give and share."

Malaika shared about co-parenting her 22-year-old son with Arbaaz Khan, "Don't ever let your fears fall onto your children. We often do that. You should be able to move beyond that. Co-parenting has its challenges for sure. It is very important to find a balance. It is not the easiest thing on the planet. You are constantly trying to navigate. But we have found a good balance with Arhaan grown up. 'Baccha thodi hai'. The things he needs to tell me he will and the same goes for his father."

Arhaan Khan and Malaika Arora | Image: X

About her past relationship with Arbaaz and how she moved on after their nearly 2-decade marriage ended, she said that she put herself first. "Sabke apne opinions hai. Relationships are very fragile sometimes. I would have loved my marriage to be forever, but woh hua nahi. That doesn't mean I have lost faith in love. That doesn't mean its a huge mistake. Things that meant to have happened it did. There came a time when we decided this will not work and sometimes its the best."

She added, "People say put your family first, your child first, but what is the harm in putting yourself first. Its about self love. I needed to be happy. Fingers were pointed at me, 'What a selfish decision', but that maybe to you. Its hard for people to understand how you can put yourself first. I am and my kid is in a much better space. We have done that beautifully. We have maintained decorum with son and the family. I'm in a much happier space. I was dealing with and was torn about a lot of things. A lot of heaviness but today I am in a much better space."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were together for approximately 6 years | Image: X