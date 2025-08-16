Desperate Move Or Masterstroke? Aamir Khan Slashes Rent Price Of Sitaare Zameen Par On Independence Day Weekend

On the Independence Day weekend, when cinegoers were spoiled for choice with two major releases - War 2 and Coolie in theatres, Aamir Khan announced a discount on his latest offering Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan Productions announced the news on their official Instagram account on August 15. While fans of the actor hailed the move, some social media users alleged that the act is driven by desperation to increase footfalls on the movie.

Aamir Khan offers a heavy discount on Sitaare Zameen Par, netizens react

When Aamir Khan announced a pay-per-view release model for Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, the move was dubbed as ‘bold’ and ‘innovative’. However, soon social media users called out the actor's hypocrisy, recalling he had vowed to release the movie only in theatres. However, the pay-per-view release for the movie on YouTube was not the usual OTT release strategy. Days after the premiere on August 1, the actor announced a heavy discount on the rental.



Also Read: Box Office: Unlike Coolie, Hrithik's War 2 Registers Jump On I-day



Sitaare Zameen Par was made available on YouTube at ₹100 from August 1. However, from August 15-17, viewers can rent the film for just ₹50. This can be seen as a viable decision by Aamir Khan, given that the long weekend will bring families together to watch the film. The lucrative prices will further aid the demand for the movie. Additionally, viewers are also likely to opt to watch Sitaare Zameen Par from the comfort of their home instead of spending extraorbiant amounts on purchasing tickets for the big screens and making a trip to the cinemas.



Also Read: The Bengal Files Trailer Launch In Kolkata Cancelled Last Minute

On the other side, some social media users believe that Aamir Khan's decision is driven by desperation more than anything else. Levying heavy discounts on the price of the film, which had debuted only 15 days back, did not sit well with netizens. Some even argued that since Sitaare Zameen Par underperformed at the box office, Aamir Khan is pulling out all stops to recover the cost of the film. A section of the Internet also commented that the pay-per-view model is relatively newer to India and might not have proven to be fruitful for the actor, who is the producer of Sitaare Zameen Par.



Also Read: Here's How Much Rajinikanth's Coolie Has Earned At India Box Office