War 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Unlike Coolie, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Witnesses Jump In Biz On Independence Day

War 2 Box Office Collection: The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR headliner has benefited from the Independence Day holiday on August 15. A day after the release, the film's collection witnessed a growth on the second day of release. In just two days of release, War 2 has breached ₹100 crore at the box office.

War 2 breaches ₹100 crore at the domestic box office

War 2 opened to ₹51.5 crore in India. Despite the staggering collection, the response to the movie has been underwhelming. Sixth chapter of the YRF spyverse, the Hrithik Roshan headliner became the lowest opener in the universe in the Hindi version. The overwhelming collection of War 2 on the opening day was attributed to the Telugu version, which raked in ₹22 crore alone.



On the second day, owing to the Independence Day holiday, War 2 minted ₹56.50 crore, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk. The two-day total of the film stands at ₹108 crore. The word of mouth and the non-working day aided the single-day business. The film is expected to witness more growth in collections in the coming weekend. In just 2 days, War 2 has grabbed a spot in the top 7 grossers of Hrithik Roshan.



