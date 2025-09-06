Updated 6 September 2025 at 17:51 IST
Mamata Banerjee Gags The Bengal Files, Director Vivek Agnihotri Shares Proof Of Statewide Protests In West Bengal
According to director Vivek Agnihotri, his latest movie The Bengal Files, which is also the concluding part of the Files trilogy, is facing an unofficial ban in West Bengal. Locals were seen protesting on the streets in Kolkata in solidarity with Vivek.
Director Vivek Agnihotri expressed anguish that The Bengal Files did not release in theatres across West Bengal on September 5. He alleged that there is political pressure and intimidation behind what he called an "unofficial ban" in the state on his latest movie, a part of the Files trilogy also consisting of The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). In West Bengal, people protested and demanded that The Bengal Files be released.
Vivek also shared images of people holding placards and with standees from the streets of Kolkata and wrote, "Finally, Bengalis in Bengal are protesting at cinema halls against the unofficial ban of #TheBengalFiles. You can also protest by tagging all big multiplex chains (sic)."
The Bengal Files, which concludes the Files trilogy, revisits the August 1946 Calcutta killings, which were triggered by the Muslim League’s call for Direct Action Day, leading to widespread communal violence, mass casualties, and eventually Mahatma Gandhi's peace fast at Beleghata. Thousands were killed and many more injured and dispalced during this time. The Bengla Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Kumarr and Sourav Das in leading roles.
On social media, Vivek said that multiplex chains in the state have refused the film's release under "political pressure and threats by the ruling party". A senior Eastern India Motion Picture Association official said, "I cannot say why the film was not being slotted for screening in any theatres in West Bengal from today (September 5). It is the discretion of hall owners and multiplex owners". The other Hindi movie Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, is playing at various multiplexes in Kolkata along with Bengali movies Dhumketu, Bahurupi, Ahana and Jhor and The Conjuring: Last Rites.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier accused Vivek Agnihotri of trying to create divide in society with his "propaganda" film The Bengal Files "to fulfil the BJP's political agenda".
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 6 September 2025 at 17:51 IST