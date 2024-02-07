Advertisement

Poet Kumar Vishwas met with actor Manoj Joshi ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today. Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Kumar Vishwas addressed media and said that it is a moment of "great fortune." Listening to him, Manoj Joshi broke down as he got emotional.

Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, poet Kumar Vishwas engaged in a conversation with ANI and said, "It is a moment of great fortune. People waited for 550 years for this moment...This is a festival of joy..." Actor Manoj Joshi breaks down as he gets emotional while listening to him speak about pranpratishtha and Ram Temple movement.

Meanwhile, talking about the Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, Manj Joshi told ANI, "These are not just my feelings, every Ram Bhakt who has come here are feeling the same - every Indian has that joy in mind that Ram Lalla is being 'pranpratishthit' here. Entire India and the whole world will watch this divine form. I can't describe this joy in words. Everyone is emotional right now...This temple became a reality in the tenure of PM Modi and Lord Ram has definitely sent him. Everyone feels that 'Ram Rajya' has begun."

When will Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha begin?

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

(With inputs from ANI)