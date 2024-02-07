Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Manoj Joshi Gets Emotional After Kumar Vishwas Says 'People Waited For 550 Years' For Ram Mandir

Poet Kumar Vishwas met with actor Manoj Joshi ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today. The two got very emotional to attend the historic ceremony together.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Kumar Vishwas and Manoj Joshi
A file photo of Kumar Vishwas and Manoj Joshi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poet Kumar Vishwas met with actor Manoj Joshi ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha today. Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Kumar Vishwas addressed media and said that it is a moment of "great fortune." Listening to him, Manoj Joshi broke down as he got emotional.

Kumar Vishwas, Manoj Joshi get emotional ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, poet Kumar Vishwas engaged in a conversation with ANI and said, "It is a moment of great fortune. People waited for 550 years for this moment...This is a festival of joy..." Actor Manoj Joshi breaks down as he gets emotional while listening to him speak about pranpratishtha and Ram Temple movement.

Meanwhile, talking about the Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, Manj Joshi told ANI, "These are not just my feelings, every Ram Bhakt who has come here are feeling the same - every Indian has that joy in mind that Ram Lalla is being 'pranpratishthit' here. Entire India and the whole world will watch this divine form. I can't describe this joy in words. Everyone is emotional right now...This temple became a reality in the tenure of PM Modi and Lord Ram has definitely sent him. Everyone feels that 'Ram Rajya' has begun."

When will Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha begin?

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

24 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World11 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement