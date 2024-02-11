Advertisement

The pre-launch event of Miss World 2024 kicked off in Delhi today, setting the stage for a global extravaganza of beauty, talent, and purpose. Current Miss World Karolina Bielawska graced the occasion alongside former Miss Worlds Manushi Chhillar, Toni-Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, and Stephanie Del Valle, marking their inaugural collective appearance.

Manushi Chhillar defends Botox, fillers

Manushi during the press conference addressed questions regarding beauty standards and cosmetic procedures. She differentiated between cosmetic enhancements and personal choices and talked about the subjective nature of beauty. She said, "They are two very different things, firstly. Secondly, if you look at the history of our country, cosmetologists have existed for thousands of years.”

The former Miss World continued, “Beauty is subjective and everyone has a choice to determine what they want to look like. If they want to change something, that's very personal. I don't think anyone else can really judge them for that. We don't get to decide. Keeping that aside, what we are talking about is very different. It's not something that has to be discussed by others. As long as you are making informed choices, it's perfectly fine."

What do we know about Miss World 2024

With 120 contestants from across the globe set to participate in diverse competitions and philanthropic endeavours, Miss World 2024 promises to be a light of change and empowerment. Serving as ambassadors of goodwill, these contestants will advocate for various charitable initiatives while complying with the ethos of beauty with a purpose.

The 71st Miss World event will take place from February 18th to March 9th, 2024 and will conclude with a grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The pre-launch conference was held at Hotel The Ashok in the capital today and witnessed a historic moment as Miss Worlds from past and present came together to inaugurate the event.