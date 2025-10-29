Manushi Chillar Breaks Silence On Controversy Over 'Vulgar' Shot In Dijit Dosanjh's Kufar: Please Don't Disrespect....

Former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, appeared in the music video of Diljit Dosanjh's song, Kufar. The track is a part of the singer's new album, Aura. While the music received praise from the singer's fans, a particular shot in the video was met with massive backlash online.

Some netizens pointed out that a section in the song that coincides with the lyrics ‘jannat ke darwaaze’ is particularly sleazy and suggestive, as a woman's leg is shown in the video. Some social media users believed that the legs are Manushi Chillar's since she features in the rest of the video, and also trolled her for appearing in such ‘vulgar’ and ‘sexist’ shots. Diljit Dosanjh also received significant trolling for the shot in the video.

However, setting the record straight, Manushi took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Not mine #iykyk 🙃🫶” While she did not address the issue directly, she urged her fans and followers to practice kindness. The actress further wrote, “But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job."



Also Read: 'OG Angoori Bhabhi' Shilpa Shinde To Return To Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai?

As per reports, even Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to the controversial scene. Brushing his hands off the matter, the singer, during an Instagram live, said, “Bruh, mai ta othe khada si… aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si (Bro, I was just standing there… I didn’t even know what was going on around me!)." The singer's admission went viral at the time. Kufar song and the video are both streaming on YouTube and other music platforms. The video has garnered nearly 2 crore in just 2 weeks.



Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Faces Khalistani Threat Ahead of Australia Concert