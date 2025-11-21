'Many Generations Can Be Taken Care Of...': What Vivek Oberoi Said About His Reported ₹1200 Crore Net Worth

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was one of the most promising stars when he started out in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He delivered back-to-back hits in Saathiya, Dum, Yuva, Omkara and more and also featured with biggest actresses of the time like Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and others. However, his career faced a setback after his much-publicised fight with Salman Khan over his rumoured affair with Aishwarya. It is said that Bollywood filmmakers distanced themselves from Vivek and work opportunities dried up.

Despite the hurdles in his professional life, Vivek is said to have accumulated a net worth of over ₹1200 crore. This figure is much more than the net worth of top-billing Indian stars like Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas. Vivek's sources of income include investments in real estate, lab diamonds, premium gin, ed-tech and more sectors.

When questioned about his reported net worth of ₹1200 crore, Vivek told Pinkvilla, "How does it matter? At the end of the day, you have the car and house you like, you buy them, then what else? God has given me enough that many generations of mine can be taken care of.”

"I made my FinTech company, EdTech company, roadside safety assistance company, lab grown diamond jewellery company, infrastructure consultancy firm, and all these are doing well,” the Inside Edge actor shared.

In an older interview, Vivek also talked about his desire to be economically independent from his career in Bollywood. "It was only around 2009 when I decided I didn’t want to be completely dependent on this and built my economic independence. I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things,” he said.

