Mardaani 3 Advance Booking Collection: Rani Mukerji Starrer Sells 2100 Tickets As Border 2 Dominates Box Office

Rani Mukerji is back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming third installment of her hit cop action franchise Mardaani. The threequel is set to release on January 30 and the advance booking have opened on January 28, giving the film a decent window to build some momentum going into release on January 30. While Mardaani movies has done well at the box office and a similar result is expected from the third part, the run of the latest entry in the franchise is likely to be impacted since Border 2 is doing well and is expected to pick up agian over the second weekend.

Mardaani 3 advance booking starts off slow

Mardaani 3 has sold over 2100 tickets at the domestic box office, collecting ₹5.6 lakh from 1456 shows so far. As the release nears, more shows will be added and the ticket sale will pick up. In 2019, Mardaani 2 opened to ₹3.80 crore and ended up collecting over ₹40 crore worldwide. Made on a decent budget of ₹30 crore, Mardaani 2 emerged as a hit.

Mardaani 3 will release on January 30 | Image: X

Mardaani 3's run will depend largely on how the reviews of the movie are since that will make space for spot bookings even if the advances are below par. The movie is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for assisting on YRF movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Sultan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Tiger 3. Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame has written the script of Mardaani 3.

The first Mardaani film, which came out in August 2014, was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and became a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a 2019 sequel, titled Mardaani 2, which was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.