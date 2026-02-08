Jr NTR's Look In Dragon Gets An Upgrade, Actor Spotted All Bulked Up For New Shoot Schedule In Jordan

Jr NTR has seen two back-to-back flops with Devera and War 2. After RRR released in 2022 and went on to win an Oscar, leading stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan were expected to take pan-Indian cinema to newer heights like Prabhas did after Baahubali. However, both stars are struggling to give a hit and are in desperate search for one. While Ram Charan's Peddi is lined up for release in April, Jr NTR will not have a release this year.

NTR31 was announced in May 2022 | Iamge: Instagram

Jr NTR signed on to feature in Prashanth Neel's next. The movie, tentatively titled NTR31, was announced in May 2022. However, constant delays in shoot and other factors have continued to push the film's release. The movie was last known to be releasing in January 2025, but that date has long gone by. As per fresh reports, Neel and NTR's film is on track to finish shooting soon. It is also being said that the team is set to film some high octane action sequences in Jordan. Tovino Thomas is likely to join the sets too.

Prashanth Neel directs Dragon in a BTS moment | Image: X

Jr NTR was spotted at an airport in Hyderabad recently, with many believing that he was headed for Jordan to shoot for Dragon. What caught internet's attention was his improved, bulked up look. Earlier, pictures from Dragon sets showed him in a visibly leaner frame. However, as he was spotted recently, it looked like he had put on some muscle mass.

These images of Jr NTR are being widely circulated online, making fans wonder what's in store. Earlier, there were reports claiming that Jr NTR was "unhappy" with how some scenes in Dragon were shaping up to be. He even advised Neel to rework some portions in the script and even reshoot them. With Jr NTR sporting a new look, theories are also floating around that Dragon script and treatment may have undergone some revisions.