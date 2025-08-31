Updated 31 August 2025 at 10:11 IST
Married For 11 Years And Divorced For 1, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Finds Love Again, Confirms Relationship With Meghna Lakhani
Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani separated in 2024. A year after their split, the businessman seems to have found love again and took to his Instagram account to confirm his new relationship.
A year after their separation, Esha Deol's ex-husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani has seemingly moved on. The couple was married for nearly 12 years before splitting in 2024. Recently, Bharat took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his entrepreneur girlfriend Meghna Lakhani, welcoming her to his family. Esha Deol is yet to react to the development on social media.
Who is Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani dating?
Bharat Takhtani shared a romantic photo with Meghna Lakhani on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Welcome to my family,” along with the hashtag #itsofficial. In a previous post, she shared a photo with the businessman from the iconic Origen de las Carreteras Radiales plaque in Madrid, Spain. In the picture, Bharat had his arms wrapped around Meghna as she wrote in the caption, “The journey starts here." The posts quickly gained attention on social media.
As per reports, Meghna Lakhani is an entrepreneur and speaker. She boasts a following of 83k on Instagram. A glance at her social media account highlights her interest in yoga, travelling and fitness. Free Press Journal reports that she is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based venture launched in 2019. She is based out of Dubai.
About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's divorce
After months of speculation, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced the news of their separation in 2024. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." The reason for their split remains unknown. The couple are parents to two girls, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4).
31 August 2025