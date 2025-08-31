Married For 11 Years And Divorced For 1, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Finds Love Again, Confirms Relationship With Meghna Lakhani

A year after their separation, Esha Deol's ex-husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani has seemingly moved on. The couple was married for nearly 12 years before splitting in 2024. Recently, Bharat took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his entrepreneur girlfriend Meghna Lakhani, welcoming her to his family. Esha Deol is yet to react to the development on social media.

A screengrab of Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani's status | Image: Instagram

Who is Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani dating?

Bharat Takhtani shared a romantic photo with Meghna Lakhani on his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, “Welcome to my family,” along with the hashtag #itsofficial. In a previous post, she shared a photo with the businessman from the iconic Origen de las Carreteras Radiales plaque in Madrid, Spain. In the picture, Bharat had his arms wrapped around Meghna as she wrote in the caption, “The journey starts here." The posts quickly gained attention on social media.



As per reports, Meghna Lakhani is an entrepreneur and speaker. She boasts a following of 83k on Instagram. A glance at her social media account highlights her interest in yoga, travelling and fitness. Free Press Journal reports that she is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based venture launched in 2019. She is based out of Dubai.



About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's divorce

Esha Deol with Bharat Takhtani | Instagram/imeshadeol