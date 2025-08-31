Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Make It Instagram Official, But Netizens Are Still Not Convinced Of Their Relationship

Tara Sutaria appears to have made it Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. The actress took to her Instagram account to share Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Saturday; however, it was one special picture, featuring Veer Pahariya, that got all the attention. While this is a power move by the couple, social media users are still unsure of the authenticity of their relationship.

Tara Sutaria's Ganesh Chaturthi post ft Veer Pahariya grabs attention

On August 30, Tara Sutria dropped a string of stunning photos of herself from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She was seen looking like a dream in a heavily embellished saree with a matching blouse, complementary jewellery, and a gajra. In the fifth photo of the carousel post, Tara was seen posing with her rumoured beau, Veer.

While he lovingly held his ladylove, the actress faced the camera with a shy smile on her face. Tara captioned the post: “Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya,” and shared the post with a Ganpati Aarti in the background. Reacting to this, Veer dropped two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji in the comment section.



The post quickly landed on the subreddit ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips,’ where netizens suspected that the actors might be announcing a movie soon, and their ‘relationship’ was being orchestrated as a promotional tactic. A user wrote, “Guys, this is a PR stunt. They will announce a movie soon.” Another user mentioned, “PR ka PR, Pyaar ka pyaar, Acting ki Acting”. The actors have not confirmed or denied their relationship yet. However, Tara's Instagram post suggests that things are getting serious.



Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's past relationships

Veer Pahariya was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan before his Bollywood debut. The actress even gave a hint confirming their relationship on a talk show. The Sky Force actor has also been linked with Manushi Chillar and Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. However, he never confirmed the relationships.