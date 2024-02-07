English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Masaba Gupta Shares Unseen Wedding Photos With Husband Satyadeep Misra On 1st Anniversary

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in an intimate court wedding, attended by their parents including Neena Gupta-Vivek Mehra and Vivian Richards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra | Image:Masaba Gupta/Instagram
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, January 27. To make the day more special, the designer shared a carousel post from last year's wedding reception. The post highlighted how she was not at all a "coy bride" and enjoyed the day to the hilt.

How Masaba Gupta wished husband Satyadeep Misra?

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in an intimate court wedding, attended by their parents including Neena Gupta-Vivek Mehra and Vivian Richards. It was followed by a post-wedding reception attended by her family and close friends including Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Ajay Jadeja and others.

Now, as the couple has completed one year of their wedding, the designer shared a post from her reception in which she can be seen laughing her heart out while cutting the cake. Sharing the photos, Masaba captioned it as "Be a coy bride they said! not one picture with my mouth shut..laughing away into year one .. with many more to go !"

She concluded her note, by wishing Satydeep and joked about his being inactive on social media. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary @instasattu (stay off Instagram as you do only one of us can have anxiety)."

More about Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra wedding

Masaba, also an actress, announced her wedding last year by sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram handle. For the wedding, they wore House Of Masaba's new bridal collection. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption- this is gonna be great! (sic)"

Opening up about an idea behind the court wedding in the presence of their parents, she told Vogue, "We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

The couple met on the sets of Masaba's debut web show Masaba Masaba, in which he played the role of her ex-husband, and soon fell in love.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

