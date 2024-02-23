Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:48 IST
Meet Janki Bodiwala: The Newcomer Actress Who Stole The Spotlight In Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan Trailer
Newcomer actress Janki Bodiwala is all set to take centre stage in Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and here's everything you need to know about her.
The much-anticipated trailer of the supernatural horror thriller Shaitaan dropped on Thursday, February 22 and promised audiences with a spine-chilling narrative. Headlined by popular actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, the trailer showcased a standout performance by newcomer Janki Bodiwala, who portrays Ajay Devgn's daughter in the film.
Who is Janki Bodiwala?
Born on October 30, 1995, in Ahmedabad, Janki pursued a Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) from Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar, before venturing into acting. Making her debut in the 2015 Gujarati hit Chhello Divas, she swiftly garnered attention for her acting skills.
Following her successful debut, Bodiwala embarked on a prolific career in Gujarati cinema and essayed lead roles in acclaimed films such as Tamburo, Chhutti Jashe Chhakka, and Tari Maate Once More among others. Her remarkable talent even earned her a spot as one of the top three finalists from Gujarat in the Miss India beauty pageant in 2019.
In 2023, Bodiwala entertained the audiences with her performance in the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller Vash and that seemingly set her stage for a Bollywood debut in Shaitaan. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is the official remake of Vash. The movie will have a theatrical release on March 8.
When Ajay Devgn praised Janki
During the trailer launch, Ajay lauded Bodiwala's portrayal and said, “They are all fantastic actors, and everyone knows that. She (Janki) has out-performed everybody. This young talent is simply fabulous!” He then acknowledged Jyotika and R Madhavan and added, "Everyone knows the brilliance of Jyotika and Maddy. So, working with them was incredible. The film truly thrives on the coordination of all the actors working together during scenes."
Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:48 IST
